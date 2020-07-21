Howe Military Academy tank moved

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The tank that was on display at the old Howe Military Academy was moved Tuesday.

The tank had been positioned on the Howe Military Campus at the intersection of S.R. 9 and C.R. 600 North. It was last run in 1992, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.

On Tuesday, it started up. The sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post that it “ran great after all the years of sitting.”

The tank will be moved to the Wayne County Veterans Memorial Park in Richmond.

A military tank is shown on the campus of the former Howe Military Academy in LaGrange County. (Google Maps)

Howe Military Academy closed last year due to rising costs and declining enrollment in recent years. It had been in operation since 1884.

Earlier this year, World Olivet Assembly acquired the 55.35-acre campus.