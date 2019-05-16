Howe Military Academy for sale

Two months after Howe Military Academy announced it would be closing at the end of the school year, the campus is up for sale.

The Zacher Company has listed the 63-acre property with a $4 million price tag. The listing notes the academy has 26 buildings, a solar farm with a 9-year lease and the majority of roofs have been replaced within the last five years.

Howe Military Academy announced in March it would have to shut its doors after 135 years. School officials explained rising costs and declined enrollment were the reasons behind the decision.

It would have cost at least $3 million to keep the academy open, according to the school. The last commencement ceremony will be June 1.

The real estate listing proposes the campus could be used for education, a retirement facility, recreation, as a religious institution or rehabilitation center.

To read more about the listing head to zacherco.com.