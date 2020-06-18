Howe Military Academy campus sold

HOWE, Ind. (WANE) — The Howe Military Academy campus in LaGrange County has been sold off.

The World Olivet Assembly has acquired the 55.35-acre campus off S.R. 9 in Howe where Howe Military Academy operated since 1884.

The New York-based evangelical Christian organization plans to use the campus for educational facilities, with as many as 400 students.

General maintenance and campus enhancement projects will take place ahead of an anticipated start later this year, it said.

It was March 2019 when Howe Military Academy announced it would cease its operations at the end of the 2019 year due to rising costs and declining enrollment in recent years.