Howe man killed in LaGrange County crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A 53-year-old Howe man died Monday evening after he lost control and crashed his SUV on State Road 120 in LaGrange County according to Indiana State Police.

The crash took place just before 7 pm when Trent T. McDowell drove off the edge of the road while heading east. Investigators believe he overcorrected and that caused the Chevy Tahoe to run off the road a second time where it hit a tree and rolled over.

McDowell was pronounced deceased at the scene by the LaGrange County Coroner as a result of injuries sustained from the crash.

Police also noted that although the airbag safety system was deployed, further post-crash investigation will determine whether the driver safety belt was properly worn. It was not evident during the preliminary investigation whether alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor and the crash remains under investigation.