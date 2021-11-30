How you can support Fort Wayne non-profits during Giving Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a busy weekend of holiday shopping, Fort Wayne-based non-profits are asking for the community’s support during Giving Tuesday.

Several local non-profits, such as the AWS Foundation are encouraging the community to donate by adding they will match dollar-for-dollar on Tuesday.

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne has also listed many area non-profits that are part of the group’s Giving Tuesday Challenge. For a fifth year, the foundation will surprise four local non-profits with $5,000 each later Tuesday.

If you are looking to support a local non-profit for Giving Tuesday, here a few organizations you can support.

A detailed list can be found on the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne’s website.