How you can support Fort Wayne non-profits during Giving Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a busy weekend of holiday shopping, Fort Wayne-based non-profits are asking for the community’s support during Giving Tuesday.
Several local non-profits, such as the AWS Foundation are encouraging the community to donate by adding they will match dollar-for-dollar on Tuesday.
The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne has also listed many area non-profits that are part of the group’s Giving Tuesday Challenge. For a fifth year, the foundation will surprise four local non-profits with $5,000 each later Tuesday.
If you are looking to support a local non-profit for Giving Tuesday, here a few organizations you can support.
Arts and Culture
- Embassy Theatre Foundation
- Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory
- Fort Wayne Ballet
- Fort Wayne Children’s Choir
- Fort Wayne Museum of Art
- Fort Wayne Philharmonic
Community Development
- ACRES Inc.
- Allen County Parks & Recreation
- Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo
- Humane Fort Wayne
- Little River Wetlands Project
Education
- Early Childhood Alliance
- Fort Wayne Center for Learning
- The Literacy Alliance
- Project READS
- Science Central
Health and Human Services
- Aging and In-Home Services
- Allen County CASA
- AWS Foundation
- Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana
- Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities
A detailed list can be found on the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne’s website.