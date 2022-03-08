FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Prices at the pump continue rising all across America, impacting the wallet for most throughout the country. Spring Break travel is almost here, so how much more will you be spending for gas? Are flights cheaper? WANE 15 did the math.

It is 2,170 miles to get to the center of Orlando, Florida and back from the WANE 15 news station in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The following numbers are the cost to get there in various different vehicles with unleaded fuel that is $3.25 a gallon versus the cost $4.25 a gallon.

For a sedan that gets 30 miles per gallon:

$3.25/gallon $235.08 round trip $4.25/gallon $307.40 round trip The difference of $72.32.

For a van or SUV that gets 23 miles per gallon:

$3.25/gallon $306.62 round trip $4.25/gallon $400.96 round trip The difference of $94.34.

For a truck that gets 18 miles per gallon:

$3.25/gallon $391.80 round trip $4.25/gallon $512.36 round trip Difference of $120.56.

The prices listed will increase if premium gas or diesel fuel is used to travel.

As spring break dates are quickly approaching, plane flights continue to increase. On April 4, departing from Fort Wayne to Orlando Florida would cost $521 for a round trip flight. Just a few days earlier, flights are close to $1,000.