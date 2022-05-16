FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s officially wedding season here in Fort Wayne, and area venues are making a comeback as booking is off the charts. That’s after things were put on hold due to COVID.

It’s no secret that the pandemic has caused a lot of changes, and the wedding venue industry is no different. Venue Owners and Directors say they had to get creative to stay afloat.

“Everyone’s event is different, so we had to get creative with every single client. I was on the phone with almost every single one of them myself, trying to see what we could do to still make things work,” Silas Norris, Union 12 Owner said.

The Orchard Ridge did the same. Director of Events Tricia Baumgartner says using a larger space for smaller events helped them to still host events and abide by COVID guidelines.

“We were able to utilize our larger banquet space for smaller events to kind of keep things more comfortable. We even did outdoor seating because people were more comfortable, and our owner even added a new awning just to give that extra comfort for people,” Baumgartner said.

Venue coordinators say now business is better than its ever been, and booking this wedding season is off the charts.

The Orchard Ridge only has three Saturday’s left in 2022 available for booking, and have already secured eight weddings for the 2023 season. Union 12 says they have almost every weekend booked for the 2022 season as well, but still have weekday options open for booking.

So if you are newly engaged and looking for a venue, it may be best to plan for 2023. If you are wanting to find a venue this year, you may nee to get creative or consider a weekday wedding.

Event Directors are also giving a few tips on preparing for your wedding day.

Do your research

Give yourself grace

Prioritize your top three things that have to go well in your wedding, and focus on them.

They say it can get stressful without a plan, so it’s best to plan ahead while enjoying the process.