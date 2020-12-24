How to talk to kids about holidays during COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Many families are scaling back holiday celebrations because of the pandemic, but how do you explain the situation to your kids?

WANE 15 spoke with child and adolescent psychologist Marla Souder, PsyD who said that while most children are likely to already have an understanding of how the pandemic is impacting their lives, they might need a separate conversation about how it impacts their holiday traditions.

“Kids, I think, have come a long way very quickly,” said Souder. “They’ve adapted very well but Christmas time is something special.”

According to Souder, children are resilient and possibly are even expecting the holidays to be different this year. Even so, they might still need a conversation about how it will look different, especially when they will not be able to see their extended family or if there are not as many presents under the tree. She recommends being direct, and not assuming whether the children understand or not.

“The biggest thing is not to assume with kids right now, not assume that they know something or don’t know something,” said Souder. ” Even as a psychologist I’ve learned to sit back and wait and listen a little bit more during this time because I think that they know something and they might not, or I think they’re going to say something one way and then they go a different way and so if we just follow their lead in that and see where they are with it, we’re going to find a better way to connect with where they are in that moment in their thoughts and their feelings.”

If you do need to explain the situation, she recommends being direct and trying to do something else that is special to mark the day.

“Things are a little bit different with how many presents we get but it doesn’t mean it’s going to change our love; talking about the things that stay the same, adding simple new traditions.”

That’s the route Erin Butcher took with her 10-year-old son Zain.

“He actually took it a little bit better than I thought because he was really bummed at Thanksgiving so I think he was kind of expecting it a little bit more for Christmas,” said Butcher.

Butcher and her husband decided to avoid family gatherings during the holidays this year because their work brings them in contact with a lot of other people. Although they cannot do all of their normal family traditions they wanted to make the holiday special for Zain and might have gotten a new family tradition out of it.

“This year we did a December advent calender but rather than it just being things that we open it had questions that we asked each other as a family like go around the room and tell what you like best about each person in the room and what’s your favorite Christmas movie and why,” said Butcher. “That’s something that we haven’t done before so that might be something that we keep doing as he gets older.”

Butcher said one of the bigger disappointments in a small Christmas for Zain is that he will not be able to see his cousins. According to Souder, this will be the case for many families, especially if they are staying away from elderly or high-risk relatives. One way to work around the distance is to try and connect virtually.

“If we can connect via social media, Zoom, some kind of phone,” said Souder. “The other thing that we really are encouraging families to do is to do a video. If usually the grandparents are there opening gifts, do a little video so that they can watch it later or you can send it to them so there’s another way for them to participate so the kids still feel like, hey, grandma and grandpa will watch this sometime.”

Souder also said it might also help to explain not just how things are different, but why they are different.

“Helping them understand the importance of what we’re doing if we’re staying away from family members who might be more susceptible or we have someone in our own family who is susceptible,” said Souder. “We just have to remind them that we’re doing it because of love.”