FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Cookies and other Christmas sweets are often short-lived commodities as Americans tend to hit the gym come the new year.

According to a survey held on Statista, 50% of those Americans polled said they wanted to get in the gym more, and the International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) says that nearly 11% of all gym members join their gyms during January.

And yet Forbes claims that 80% of all resolutions fail, meaning that many of those who are good-intentioned to get (and stay) in the gym fail for several reasons.

Lack of motivation is no doubt a huge factor, and injuries can also play a factor — meaning you should take great care to not get injured while getting back in shape.

“For anyone, physical activity isn’t going to turn on overnight,” said Candice Dunkin, director of Parkview Sports Medicine.

Stretching and using the right equipment are both obvious tips, but Dunkin has other advice.

Dunkin points out that injuries can occur when bodies that were at rest rapidly reintroduce cardio, weightlifting and other exercise.

Instead, she recommended focusing on a slow build into intense activity.

“Don’t set your goals super high, it’s going to take time, it’s going to take work,” Dunkin said. “Just make sure you’re setting small goals along the way and encouraging yourself through the process.”