How to enter Visit Fort Wayne’s pumpkin patch contest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – To celebrate the Autumn season, Visit Fort Wayne is hosting a Pumpkin Patch Contest.

Free pumpkin carving stencils will be provided for all participants.

To enter the contest take a photo of one of the pumpkins hiding at downtown Fort Wayne retail locations or of your own Fort Wayne pumpkin. Then share the photo on social media with #FWPumpkinPatch by October 31.

Your social media profile must be set to public for your picture to be viewed.

Prizes for the winners of the contest include a Starbucks Halloween Cup, Ruth’s Chris Steak House gift card, Starbucks gift card, Botanical Conservatory gift card and TinCash for the TinCaps store.

The winners will be selected on or after Nov. 1. To view the contest rules click here.