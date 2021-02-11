How to cut down energy costs and stay warm during the freezing weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Staying warm during the freezing weather while not spiking up energy costs can be a delicate balance every year.

This year, many are left to figure out how to stay warm and save energy on their own. Several utility companies are not conducting in-person audits, which help assess how much energy a home is using, due to the pandemic. Luckily, there are plenty of small things one can do around their home that can make a big impact when it is time to pay your energy bills.

Here are some ideas you can consider to keep energy costs low while staying warm:

Know when to open and close your blinds: During the day, keep the blinds up to bring in sunlight and heat. When the sun goes down, close your blinds to insulate your home.

During the day, keep the blinds up to bring in sunlight and heat. When the sun goes down, close your blinds to insulate your home. Ceiling fans: Reverse the cycle on your fan so that it will pull warm air and distribute it throughout a room.

Reverse the cycle on your fan so that it will pull warm air and distribute it throughout a room. Keep your vents open: Blocking an air vent with furniture can disrupt the air flow around your room.

Blocking an air vent with furniture can disrupt the air flow around your room. Monitor your thermostat: When leaving your home for an extended period of time, turn down the thermostat a couple degrees. If your thermostat has WiFi capabilities you can dial the temperature back up before heading back to your home.

When leaving your home for an extended period of time, turn down the thermostat a couple degrees. If your thermostat has WiFi capabilities you can dial the temperature back up before heading back to your home. Check doorways and windows for leaks: Use caulk to seal up spots where air might leak out.

Use caulk to seal up spots where air might leak out. Limit hot water: A water heater is one of the biggest energy users for many homes. Avoid taking long showers.

Most utility services like NIPSCO and Energy Star also include energy home calculators on their website. After answering a few simple questions like how often you keep your electronics on at home, you will get customized tips on how to be energy efficient while cutting down on costs.

Otherwise, if you do want to seek professional advice on how to reduce energy costs, local services like NIPSCO and Indiana & Michigan Power currently offer virtual assessments.