How to cope with voting stress

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With this intense election and the extremely close Presidential race, plus of course the pandemic, you may be stressed out and you’re not alone.

During the last presidential election in 2016, The Park Center saw more people seeking mental health services. They believe this year could be worse due to the added pressure of this very heated election.

Doctors say it’s important to take care of yourself, drink lots of water, exercise and get plenty of sleep.

“The important thing is to focus on the things you do have control over,” Park Center Clinical Psychologist Dr. Courtney Washington said. “So whether you are on the winning side or the losing side, taking the time to mourn that loss, and acknowledge the thoughts and feelings and reactions that you have about that and then trying to re-channel your energy into whatever feels productive for you.”

Washington says it’s also important to know your limits. Have compassion for yourself and others and put your phone down if need a break.