How to choose a college during the pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – College-bound students have received their acceptance letters over the last several weeks, meaning an important decision needs to be made by the beginning of May.

That decision is a bit complicated this year due to the ongoing pandemic. Many schools have already announced they intend to return to in-person learning next fall. However, the last 12 months have demonstrated how plans could change instantly.

WANE 15 consulted a pair of local school counselors to ask what students need to ask colleges before deciding on where to enroll next fall. Students and their families should seek answers to these questions:

What will instruction look like?

What type of academic support is available at that institution?

“It’s really important based upon that student’s learning style that they know exactly what they’re going to be experiencing in the classroom,” said Shenita Bolton, a K-12 college and career readiness manager at Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Homestead High School Counselor Amy Hamilton adds that students and their families should utilize every available resource to get a sense of what the campus atmosphere could look like.

“Reach out to students who may be current students on the campus, and they can glean a lot of information from students who are there now about the good, the bad, you know everything they’re dealing with right now on campus,” Hamilton said.

A school’s financial aid package is often a key determining factor for students and their families. However, the amount or lack of financial aid should not be the ultimate deciding factor.

“Sometimes, the best financial aid package is not the best reason to go there,” Hamilton said.

Both Bolton and Hamilton emphasize looking at every aspect of a school to make sure it is the right fit. A list of factors includes: