FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Need weekend plans? The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory has you covered with holiday meet and greets and shining a new light on their gardens.

The General Manager of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory Nate Cardelli joined WANE 15 in studio to talk all things holidays as Christmas is right around the corner. Check out that interview above!

Come meet Santa and his Reindeer on Dec. 16 and 23 from 12 to 4 p.m. The conservatory has two more days to see the gorgeous gardens at night at the $1 Night Light Display happening Dec. 21 and 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.

To see all the details of the events happening at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory head to their website.