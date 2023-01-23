FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County school districts faced the choice of whether or not to delay school on Monday.

Southwest Allen County Schools opted to do go with a two hour delay, citing poor road conditions. Meanwhile, East Allen County Schools was monitoring the roads, but ultimately did not issue a delay.

For SACS, the district followed up its decision to go with a delay by sending an email to parents from Superintendent Park Ginder, PhD, explaining its decision. The letter also included a .pdf which shows the district’s guidelines for making weather-related decisions, which can be seen below.

At the same time, WANE 15 received multiple complaints from parents of students in the EACS district about their schools not having a delay. Both parents and students told WANE 15 that the roads were slick and many witnessed crashes and slide-offs on their way to school.

District spokeswoman Tamyra Kelly provided WANE 15 with the following statement:

“Because safety is a top priority for our students and staff, our road crew was out this morning checking roads prior to our buses rolling out by 5:25 am. It was determined that roads were safe enough to drive so no delay was called.”

The same complaints came with questions about whether the parking lots at Leo Junior/Senior High School had been plowed and an internet outage at the high school.

“All school parking lots were plowed and the Wi-Fi at Leo was out for approximately 25 minutes due to maintenance being done by an outside company,” Kelly added via email.

With two districts contemplating weather-related delays on Monday, WANE 15 looked ahead to Wednesday, as our team of meteorologists are predicting a large snow event, mainly in the early morning hours before school would start.

All four Allen County districts were asked if they would consider calling off for Wednesday on Tuesday ahead of the event to give parents time to plan, or if their protocol is to wait and see if a delay or no changes at all are the way to go.

Below are their answers.

Fort Wayne Community Schools:

“At this point, it’s wait and see. There are times we delay or cancel the night before, but we typically want to see the snowflakes first. We are already watching this system. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.” – Krista Stockman, Director of Communication and Marketing

Southwest Allen County Schools:

“In a perfect world we could. However, living in Indiana, you know how unpredictable and varying the weather can be from one side of town to the other.

We will continue to monitor the weather, listen to the weather teams and do what is best and safest for our staff and student… as soon as we possibly can.” – Stacey Fleming, Director of District Communications.

Northwest Allen County Schools:

“We tend to wait and see because our district spans 108 miles, so it varies dramatically in different spots. We try not to rush those decisions because of the many variables such as when the trucks get out and salt or plow, how the side roads are, and the like. I notice a big difference from one side of town to the other, it’s too early to call it.” – Lizette Downey, Chief Communications Officer

East Allen County Schools:

“It depends on the conditions Tuesday end of day. That said, please know safety is our priority.” – Tamyra Kelly, Public Information Officer