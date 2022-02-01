How much snow will Fort Wayne region actually get?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A major winter storm packing a one-two punch of precipitation is bearing down on northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, placing the entire region under a Winter Storm Warning.

The storm is forecasted to start as rain late Tuesday then sleet and eventually snow by Wednesday morning. The snow will fall throughout the day and night Wednesday. Thursday will see another round of significant snow.

So how much?

As of midday Tuesday, the latest models show a total snowfall accumulation for both days of 14-18 inches for most of the area, with 10-12 inches of snow from Wednesday’s front and 4-6 inches from Thursday’s. The extreme southern part of the region could see 8-12 inches.

For a detailed breakdown of the forecast, visit the FORECAST page on wane.com.

As new models come in, the WANE 15 Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team will adjust the forecast.