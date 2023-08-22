FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Many of us budget for gasoline, regularly checking prices and calculating how many miles we need to drive.

And while the quantity varies wildly, the City of Fort Wayne does the same thing.

At Tuesday’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, officials approved over $2 million to fuel the city’s fleet of vehicles that span every department that uses unleaded gasoline.

City Council voted unanimously in favor of the fuel contract in a 6-0 vote, with councilmembers Glynn Hines, Tom Freistroffer and Michelle Chambers being absent Tuesday.

Since most larger vehicles that the Fort Wayne Fire Department and City Utilities use require unleaded gasoline, this contract will mostly cover the fuel that goes to police and parks departments, Neighborhood Code Compliance, and Parking Enforcement.

“The city has a lot of vehicles to take care of,” Councilman Jason Arp said.

The $2,079,000 contract is with Lassus Bros. Oil, Inc. for 2024 and is for 756,000 gallons priced out at $2.75 per gallon.

“Being good stewards of taxpayer dollars is critical as we work each day to meet the needs of the community. Securing locked-in pricing for fuel positions our budget in a favorable manner as we look ahead to 2024,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Through an ongoing commitment to engagement, innovation, and performance, Fort Wayne is experiencing positive momentum like never before.”

To put it in perspective, a new 2024 Subaru Outback gets about 25 miles per gallon (per Subaru), meaning that if the entire city’s gasoline budget was put into that one car it could travel to Los Angeles from Fort Wayne about 4,300 times.