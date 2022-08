FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Prices of back to school shopping are expected to rise due to inflation in the weeks to come.

On Monday, WANE 15 printed out a back to school list from Price Elementary, a Fort Wayne Community School, to see how much it would cost to check everything off the list.

In total the list had 22 items to buy.

After obtaining each one required for a fifth grader, the total came out to $94.63.