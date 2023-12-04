FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County children will shop with area officers to spread holiday cheer this season.

Kops 4 Kids gives children in the community the opportunity to connect with law enforcement officers as they shop at the Meijer on Dupont Road.

Kops 4 Kids begins at 5 p.m. where the Fraternal Order of Police will be shopping alongside 83 children from around Allen County. The children and officers will be shopping for Christmas gifts for their families.

Officers from Fort Wayne, Allen County, New Haven, and Indiana State Police will all be at the event to help spread holiday cheer to those in attendance.