How job-seekers can succeed during the pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thousands of Hoosiers in northeast Indiana remain unemployed, trying to navigate through an uncertain future.

However, times are changing as the pandemic is in retreat. According to Northeast Indiana Works Director of Communications Rick Farrant, conditions are ripe for someone looking to get back on their career path.

“There are, right now, more than 13,000 open jobs in northeast Indiana,” Farrant said. “There are more than 120,000 open jobs in the state.”

Even with thousands of available jobs in northeast Indiana, the process of securing one feels like a job itself. Farrant, along with other job experts around northeast Indiana, share their advice on how to get noticed during your job search.

Résumés and cover letters

Job sites and HR departments often scrub through résumés and cover letters, scanning for keywords to pull a list of preferred candidates before they even reach the desk of a hiring manager. A strong résumé and cover letter with words that match the job description often lead to screening interviews.

Another way to stand out is by learning new skills or earning certifications. Indiana’s Department of Workforce Development offers online training and skill certification courses for those who want to get a leg up on other candidates.

“As a job-seeker, we have to demonstrate how we are able to learn and adjust with the times as technology changes the way jobs are accomplished,” says Indiana WorkOne Employment and Training Advisor Tom Utnage.

MedPro Group Vice President of Marketing and Communications Andrew Booth reviews hundreds of résumés and cover letters every year. His advice to job-seekers is to keep it simple.

“I think a cover letter that is strong is one that is concise,” Booth said “It shows that someone has read the job description, and they have looked at maybe their background, their passion, their interests. When it comes to résumés, I think less is more.”

Networking

Building relationships is even more crucial, as those often yield job leads.

In the past, job fairs have often been one way to make connections. Because of the pandemic, many employers have turned to virtual career fairs to recruit prospects.

Farrant advises that you connect with people you know to inform them you are looking for work. Online tools like LinkedIn also offer a way to connect with people virtually as in-person networking events slowly return.

Interviews

One of the most important things to remember about an interview is that it is two-way conversation.

Along with reviewing applicants, Booth conducts about 150 interviews a year with candidates. When it comes to interviews, Booth wants to leave with a feeling that the candidate has a firm sense of what the job entails.

“Are they able to understand or connect what they’ve done in the past with what the job is and what skills and experiences they are bringing to the table?” Booth asked. “What sort of questions do they have? Do they demonstrate a passion, a drive, an enthusiasm?”

Whether it is in-person or a virtual interview, Booth also pays attention to how a candidate presents themselves.

“If you can focus on good eye contact and smiling during that interview I think that makes a difference,” Booth said.

Avoiding burnout

Regardless of how long one has been searching for a job, it’s important to look out for their mental health during these stressful times.

“If we are in a bit of a bad spot and we have a lot of stress in our lives, it’s going to come across that way,” Utnage said.

Farrant also suggests finding activities that benefit one’s emotional and physical health while looking for work.