FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the heatwave just around the corner, WANE 15 reached out to the Allen County school districts to learn more about how outdoor activities, such as recess, will be handled in the coming days.

Fort Wayne Community Schools and East Allen County Schools responded with plans and preparations ahead of the hot stretch.

EACS will move recess indoors if the Heat Index is too high for students to be outside. Nurses will be on staff in every building and are trained to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

FWCS did not say if recess will be moved indoors, but any students spending time outside will be closely monitored. The staff members are trained and ready to assist any child who may be in distress from the heat. They also encouraged students to speak up and tell an adult if they are feeling too hot and take a break.

Both schools encouraged students and families to do the following:

Dress your child in light-colored, breathable clothing

Send them with a refillable water bottle

Encourage your student to drink water and stay hydrated

The overall message is the same: Safety is the top priority.