How Fantasy of Lights helps Blue Jacket

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights is a popular spot during the holiday season. It serves as the organization’s leading fundraiser.

Blue Jacket provides training and opportunities to “anyone with a barrier who is striving to earn gainful employment.” Blue Jacket strives to breakdown any barriers, so its clients can obtain and retain employment.

Fantasy of Lights helps fund the programs that make Blue Jacket’s mission possible. At the Fantasy of Lights, the organization is also selling ornaments. They are made by folks at the Adapted Career Academy, and are created using bulbs from displays.

