How do non-profit hospitals impact Indiana’s economy?

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – A Ball State economist recently released a study that suggests Indiana’s five large not-for-profit health systems are hurting the Hoosier economy, which the Indiana Hospital Association sharply denies.

Dr. Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University, says the markets exhibit broad signs of monopolization, which allows higher prices.

He adds that those hospitals then fail to reinvest their earnings into Indiana.

In response, Brian Tabor says the study is flawed.

“Indiana’s not-for-profit hospitals are absolutely committed to improving public health and investing in their communities,” Tabor writes.

“The annual benefit they provide approaches $2.5 billion for the most recently available data. This community benefit is ignored in the Ball State report and includes providing financial assistance, training medical professionals, conducting life-saving research, and much more. The report also fails to acknowledge hospitals’ significant, positive economic impact.”

Parkview Health declined an interview for this story. They did provide 2017 data to show their local contributions of over $17 million, an amount similar to what Lutheran Health paid in local taxes that year.

This story will be updated throughout the evening.