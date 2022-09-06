An image from the 2022 Auburn Auction hosted by WorldWide Auctioneers in Auburn, Indiana over Labor Day weekend.

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — With RM Sotheby’s no longer hosting a Labor Day weekend auction in Auburn, it allowed for Worldwide Auctioneers’ Auburn Auction to once again dominate the weekend in 2022.

Owner, Auctioneer, and Chief Appraiser of Worldwide Auctioneers, John Kruse, told WANE 15 that their expanded auction went very well — even better than expected — this year.

“For our first time out with an expanded event, I don’t know any other way to put it than that’s a outstanding success, but we’re just getting started and our goal is much, much greater than that, but we’re certainly blessed and pleased to have such an outstanding 2022,” Kruse said.

According to Kruse, the auction saw just under 20,000 attendees, which doubled what they expected.

While auctions are hard to compare in year-to-year terms because just about anything can happen, Kruse said 2022 was a great year in that aspect as well.

He said they saw the highest price per car in more than 50 years of the Auburn Auction, and they saw their second highest price total.

The premiere car at the event, a 1929 Duesenberg Model J Murphy, sold for just over $3.3 millions, according to Kruse. He believes it’s the highest amount a car has ever sold for at an auction in Auburn.

With all that success, you’d think Worldwide Auctioneers would want to expand the auction even further in 2023, but Kruse said that won’t be their focus.

He always wants to make sure they are getting the absolute best cars and keeping Auburn’s reputation for classic cars alive.

“We want this to be, not just the classic car capital of the world and America’s favorite Auction, but a truly, well-curated destination of outstanding cars,” he said. “So, our goal will be to get as good of cars as we can get, and we’ll be focused on quality rather than simply quantity.”

There will be a lot of planning, but it’s not time for that just yet.

Kruse remained busy working the phones on Tuesday as a lot of behind-the-scenes action happens post-auction. They’re working to settle everything up between buyers and sellers.

Worldwide Auctioneers will be in Scottsdale, Arizona in January, then they host their car enthusiasts week in Auburn next April, and then they’ll fully turn their attention to Labor Day 2023.