NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – An influx of housing is coming to New Haven in the form of rental homes and apartments.

According to New Haven’s community and economic development director, plans call for an apartment complex to be built at SR 930 and South Maplecrest Rd. It’s described as a “market-rate” apartment complex that will be villa-style and include around 300 units. Rent is estimated to be between $1,200 and $1,500.

There are also plans for a $45 million dollar investment at the intersection of Minnich Rd. and Seiler Rd. where more than 260 rental homes will be built.

The spokesperson says the projects will bring a diverse housing stock to the market.

Both projects will go in front of the New Haven Plan Commission on Tuesday, March 8th at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the council chambers. There will be opportunities for public comment.