Housing complex for Fort Wayne’s ‘chronically homeless’ to open this month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – River’s Edge, a service enriched, Permanent Supportive Housing complex, held their ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

This community was co-developed by Upholdings and Housing Opportunities Program, Inc. The apartment complex will be available to homeless individuals and/or households living with a disability, including those who are chronically homeless, medically vulnerable and frequent users of emergency services.

“River’s Edge residents will benefit from project-based voucher rental assistance provided by Fort Wayne Housing Authority and on-site supportive services offered through a partnership with the behavioral health care provider, Park Center,” said George Guy, CEO and Director of the Fort Wayne Housing Authority.

Over $12 million has gone into this private and public partnership project with hopes to help those with disabilities and/or chronically homeless.

“Every city our size or larger has a chronic problem with homelessness. River’s Edge will provide an important housing option that is not currently available in the city of Fort Wayne,” Mayor Tom Henry said. “It’s all about providing permanent housing for those who experience chronic homelessness.”

The apartment complex will have 56 units available: 44 one bedroom and 22 two bedroom. Rent and utilities are included in the rent price $677 per month for a one bedroom and $856 per month for a two bedroom. The Housing Choice Voucher Program is available for assistance upon eligibility.

Those who wish to apply can call 260-267-9300 or got to the Fort Wayne Housing Authority website to apply.

Those who apply will have to go through a process to make sure they are eligible for an apartment. A background check will be required as well as an income verification check.

River’s Edge hopes to have residents move in as early as next week.