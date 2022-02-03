House south of downtown Fort Wayne heavily damaged after fire Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Firefighters extinguished a house fire south of downtown Fort Wayne early Thursday evening.

Just after 5 p.m., crews responded to the 300 block of East Branning Avenue on reports of a house fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front of the house, along with one person outside. Firefighters had flames under control in about 30 minutes.

A cat was rescued, and one firefighter sustained a minor injury. One other occupant was able to self-evacuate.

An investigation revealed that the fire came from the crawl space of the house. The house sustained moderate fire and damage, along with heavy smoke damage, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.