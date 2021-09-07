House slated for demolition repaired by Habitat for Humanity and City of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne have partnered to fix a home that was set for demolition.

Mayor Tom Henry, the Director of Community Development Nancy Townsend and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne Andrew Gritzmaker have announced that a family has moved into a previously vacant house located at 1227 Kinsmoor Ave.

The home was secured by the City’s Neighborhood Code Compliance Department in September 2012 after the foundation collapsed, the city said. It was slated for demolition in May 2014 because the homeowner could not be reached and no repairs were made.

In December 2015, the city purchased the home and sold it to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne in May 2020. The City’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services provided a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) loan in the amount of $85,000 to help fund the rehabilitation of the home.

“A recent report form The Wall Street Journal shared that the U.S. housing market is nearly four million single-family homes short of what is needed to meet the current demand,” said Andrew Gritzmaker, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne. “New home construction is certainly part of the solution, but we must be mindful of preserving existing housing stock as well. Partnerships like this help maintain historic neighborhoods while meeting the critical need for safe, affordable housing.”

The city said Jacquie Aldrich is moving into her 2,100 sq. ft. home in the Oakdale Neighborhood, which is just a mile down the road from her church, Redeemer Lutheran. Aldrich loves historic homes and is happy to see that much of the beautiful woodwork throughout was able to be salvaged during the rehab.

“I don’t think words could ever express how grateful and happy we are,” she said. “We wish God’s blessings to each and every one.”

Her daughter Morgan graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in the spring and recently started her freshman year of college, the city said. Aldrich said one of the things she is most excited about is having a home that she can be proud of, and that her daughter can bring friends over to when she’s home from college.

“Homeownership helps provide stability and growth in our community,” Mayor Henry said. “I’m encouraged by the continued partnerships that the city is involved in to assist in making a meaningful difference and enhancing the quality of life for individuals and families.”