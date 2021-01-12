House Representative talks unemployment insurance bills, taxes, and COVID

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the new year gets under way, lawmakers are hard at work in the state’s Capitol introducing bills they hope will become law.

State House Representative Dan Leonard (R-Huntington) is in his 18th year representing District 50. The biggest change is the House’s move from the capitol building into a conference room at the Government South Center. However coming in close behind are the bills surrounding COVID-19

One of the bills Leonard is working on this year focuses on unemployment due to the pandemic. The bill helps clarify provisions concerning the over-payment of unemployment benefits resulting from fraud or failure to disclose wages and the forfeiture of benefits or wage credits

“Over the course of the year, March on, we actually through the Department of Workforce Development and the unemployment system have distributed almost $6 billion to Hoosiers through the unemployment system,” Rep. Leonard said. “Hopefully we will be able to keep the rates down so employers are encouraged to hire people back.”

Leonard is also carrying the Department of Local Government finance bill which is a tax bill concerning local government. The bill will go into how taxes are collected and how much they are charging. The first draft of that bill was around 78 pages.

“It will do nothing but grow over the course of the legislative session,” Rep. Leonard said. “Last year it ended up with about 130 page bill and it does a lot of things to improve local government. It helps make government work easier from the state and local perspective.”

Leonard says that the state revenue projections look good compared to what he thought they would look like. The hope is that the state will grow its way out of the pandemic instead of “taxing our way out of it.”

In past years the state has put money aside in a surplus or rainy day fund in case of a change in the economy. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Leonard says the state has gone through a majority of those funds but adds that Indiana is in a better financial place then surrounding states.

The state normally starts putting money back into the rainy day fund at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30. Leonard believes it will take time to grow the fund to where it was before the pandemic.

With Rep. Leonard’s district including all of Huntington County as well as portions of Wells and Allen Counties, one of the bills he is working on would add a full time magistrate judge to the court system in Huntington County.

“For a long time we have a part time magistrate and the case load continues to grow,” Rep. Leonard said. “It will benefit Huntington County an awful lot if we can get a full time magistrate to move some of those people through the system a little bit quicker and we won’t be putting them in jail and letting them sit.”

