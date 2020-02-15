House joins Indiana Legion to make care packages for homeless Hoosier vets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — State representatives from the Fort Wayne area were among the House lawmakers that joined forces with the Indiana Legion this week to fill care packages for homeless Hoosier veterans.

In January, House lawmakers partnered with the American Legion and launched a donation drive.

State Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne) said the drive received more than 7,000 food and hygiene items for veterans in need. In all, House lawmakers and over 30 members of the Indiana Legion assembled about 250 hygiene kits and 250 emergency food kits at the Statehouse on Monday.

“Unfortunately in Indiana, we’ve seen an uptick in homeless veterans,” Carbaugh said. “I felt so moved to be a part of this plan where we’re stuffing bags full of food and emergency cleaning supplies so our veterans in need can have a meal and a little bit of dignity, as well.”

House lawmakers collected and donated basic hygiene items and non-perishable food items like canned meat, pasta, soup and breakfast. The donations will be distributed via care packages to homeless veterans across the state.

“We see homeless veterans on the street every day,” added State Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne). “We see veterans all the time falling through the cracks, and as a veteran it really resonates with me. This is just one small step to helping them.”

The number of homeless veterans increased 6 percent since 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. State Rep. Denny Zent (R-Angola) said that is one reason everyone joined together.

“To see everyone come together and help our veterans in their time of need, it warms your heart,” Zent said. “As a dual veteran of both the U.S. Army and Air Force, I know some veterans personally that are just down on their luck, and this kind of support can really go a long way to just let them know we appreciate their service and want to raise them up.”

In addition to the donation drive, House lawmakers launched a social media campaign using #HelpHoosierHeroes to raise awareness about veteran homelessness and the resources available to veterans in need.