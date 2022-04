FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) FWFD are investigating the cause of a house fire that happened early Sunday evening.

FWFD say units arrived to the 2-story house to find smoke coming out of the second floor windows. Only one adult was inside the house at the time, and they escaped the fire without injury.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in under 20 minutes. The house suffered moderate fire, smoke, and water damage.