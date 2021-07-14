Kitchen fire closes multiple roads south of downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A kitchen fire has closed multiple roads just south of downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m., crews were sent to the intersection of Brandriff Street and Webster Avenue on reports of a fire.

A firefighter on the scene said the fire started in the kitchen and spread.

Crews have shutdown all surrounding streets.

It is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.