House designed by prominent Fort Wayne architect recently sold

The 5-bed, 4-bath Bluffton, Indiana house located at 1100 River Rd. designed by prominent Fort Wayne architect Kenneth Cole was recently listed for $318,900 and then sold. Cole, who studied at the Fort Wayne Art Institute and the University of Cincinnati School of Architecture, designed the house in 1967.

The house sits on a hill overlooking the Wabash River and River Greenway. Former owner Jane Michaud said when she was a young girl growing up in Bluffton, the location was known as “Snob Hill” because the families building there were prodominantly wealthy.

“This house is the one that I wanted above all the others,” said Michaud. “The house was originally built with Frank Lloyd Wright in mind. This house has been a standout house in Bluffton ever since the day it was started because it’s so unusual and so different.”

The house is a Shed style home with cedar planks used as siding. It is a type of architecture that Kenneth Cole had experience in.

“The [Kenneth Cole-designed] house out of Pine Valley that I saw the real estate listings, not too long ago, that was a shed style,” said Connie Haas Zuber, Exec. Director for ARCH, Inc. “It also had the wood and was inset into the lot, it had support with the trees.”

According to Haas Zuber, structures from mid-century architects like Cole are reaching the point where they could be considered historic buildings.

“The official definition for being historic is 50 years old or older, so there’s a big conversation going on among historic preservationists about how do we approach this how do we handle this,” said Haas Zuber. “Well, now we’re getting a new crop of architects that we’re going to have to be adding over the next several years to our on our resources page because people like Kenneth D Cole are getting to the point where we probably need to include them.”

