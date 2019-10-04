Horses join UAW members picketing outside Fort Wayne Assembly

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Several people on horseback joined UAW Local 2209 members picketing outside General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant Friday.
Waving an American flag and a UAW flag, the supporters trotted on horses along Lafayette Center Road near the entrance to Fort Wayne Assembly at Zubrick Road midday Friday. At least 8 horses could be seen.
Police were called around noon. A WANE 15 crew arrived around 12:45 p.m. as the horses were being loaded into trailers.
The UAW’s strike against General Motors is approaching its fourth week.