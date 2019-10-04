Horses join UAW members picketing outside Fort Wayne Assembly

This photo shared with WANE 15 from Kevin Reed shows horses along Lafayette Center Road in front of General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Several people on horseback joined UAW Local 2209 members picketing outside General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant Friday.

Waving an American flag and a UAW flag, the supporters trotted on horses along Lafayette Center Road near the entrance to Fort Wayne Assembly at Zubrick Road midday Friday. At least 8 horses could be seen.

Police were called around noon. A WANE 15 crew arrived around 12:45 p.m. as the horses were being loaded into trailers.

The UAW’s strike against General Motors is approaching its fourth week.