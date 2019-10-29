Horse seized from LaGrange Co property dies at rescue center

Pictured is Mica, a horse seized from a LaGrange property with a history of animal abuse concerns. (Indiana Horse Rescue via Facebook)

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A horse police say was seized from a LaGrange County property with a history of animal abuse concerns has died from its wounds in foster care, according to the Indiana Horse Rescue.

Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies and the State Board of Animal Health served a search warrant at the property of Larry Myers, Sr. At the property, several animals were found to be in need of medical care, and officials found animal carcasses that had been improperly disposed of, according to a sheriff’s office report.

The State Board of Health seized 3 horses, 2 calves and a goat, for various reasons including inadequate medical care, neglect and no proof of immunizations, the sheriff’s office said. One of those horses, Mica, was taken in by the Indiana Horse Rescue, but they say she passed away Sunday afternoon from her injuries.

Graphic photos detailing the extent of the horse’s injuries can be found on their Facebook page.

Myers was cited for an ordinance violation for possessing too many animals without a kennel license and False and Fictitious Plate on his vehicle. No arrests were made.

In May 2018, sheriff’s deputies and an Indiana State veterinarian went to Myers’ property on a complaint of possible animal neglect. Myers had faced accusations that animals were being starved and neglected.

A similar investigation was conducted on a different group of horses in September 2017.

Myers has told WANE 15 previously that he buys horses and cattle in poor condition in an effort to rehabilitate them. He said he was frustrated by the “false reports” of animal abuse and neglect.