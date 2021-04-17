Hopscotch House Toyshop hosts festivities for grand opening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Hopscotch House Toyshop located on 1301 Broadway hosted an outdoor block party from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday that featured six tents of activities.

The Toyshop will continue its festivities on Sunday during the same hours. The activities consist of arts and crafts outdoors. Children can play in the store with some toys. There are also special appearances from Ariel, Spiderman and a unicorn.

The store is small so there is a maximum occupancy of 10 at a time. Masks are required.