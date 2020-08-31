Hoping to turn US 30 into a freeway, Whitley County officials call for environmental study

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — For the past decade, if not longer, officials and residents along U.S. 30 have discussed changing the two-lane divided highway into an interstate.

With the recent release of the Indiana Department of Transportation 10-year funding plan, though, it appears that type of change won’t happen anytime soon.

“How people experience Indiana going through it is important,” Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel said. “We are the Crossroads of America. If you are coming through and are trying to make an opinion on Indiana, and you’re having to stop at every single traffic light all the way through the 30 corridors, that’s a major issue.”

U.S. 30 is one of the most traveled roadways in northern Indiana. In a day, the stretch of highway through Whitley County sees between 25,000 to 30,000 vehicles. According to the U.S. 30 Coalition, overall traffic has increased 8 percent over the last year.

The average speed of drivers has also increased with one stretch of U.S. 30. The speed limit is 60 on a majority of the highway. Sections of U.S. 30 report that 77 percent of drivers travel over 65 miles per hour, though.

The highway is also considered by local leaders and residents as one of the most dangerous due to the high crash volume.

Mayor Daniel said that upgrading the road to a freeway with interchanges and interstate safety measures will dramatically cut down on crashes along the stretch.

“We believe as Columbia City, Whitley County, and as members of the U.S. 30 Coalition, that the Indiana Department of Transportation needs to fund an environmental impact study for U.S. 30,” Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel said. “The future of our economy and the future safety of our residents and visitors, it’s imperative that we improve U.S. 30.”

But it’s not just officials in Whitley County who are pushing for U.S. 30 to be changed into an interstate. Several counties are looking for INDOT to do an environmental impact study. When an environmental impact study is done, INDOT will look at the impact of a project, different routes, different factors, provide cost estimates, and challenges going forward.

The U.S. 30 Coalition is comprised of mayors and executives from Fort Wayne, Columbia City, Warsaw, Plymouth, and other towns and villages along with the entire 100-mile distance between Fort Wayne and Valparaiso. The group was founded with the goal of turning U.S. 30 into a limited-access freeway from the Ohio state line to Valparaiso.

However, though the group would like to see an interstate, INDOT will decide how the freeway would work, or wouldn’t.

Model of J-Turn

INDOT

Over the next 10 years, INDOT plans to update and change intersections along U.S. 30, which includes adding a new J-Turn at the intersection of U.S. 30 and County Road 500 East in Whitley County. The J-turn makes drivers turn right to merge into traffic, then merge left into a J-shaped lane and make a U-turn – instead of proceeding directly across oncoming lanes of traffic.

The purposed location for the new J-Turn is the main entrance for semi-trucks entering the county’s industrial park. The intersection is also home to a veterinary hospital, an elementary school, and a church.

One of the concerns is that semis and bigger trucks will struggle to make the turns.

“You now have to cross two lanes of traffic, do a U-turn in the median and then cross two more lanes of traffic just to go north or south,” Daniel said. “The concern about that is how all that traffic movement is going to work. The safety studies show it makes those intersections safe – potentially – because you don’t have as many T-bone accidents. I’ll give credit to INDOT. But at the end of the day, the traffic volume and traffic speeds make it hard to cross.”

It’s estimated that turning U.S. 30 into a freeway between Fort Wayne and Valparaiso would cost more than $1 billion and could take years to complete the entire project. However, both Daniels and the president of the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation, Dale Buuck, agree that the longer it takes for INDOT to make a plan for U.S. 30, the more the county will have to put its development on hold.

“The past few years have been very successful,” Whitley County Economic Development Corporation President Dale Buuck said. “The business parks and companies are kind of at capacity and so we are trying to plan for the future. Without having a comprehensive plan from INDOT, it’s very difficult to decide where capital investment should be directed. It’s difficult to figure out where to help a developer find a piece of property and allow businesses to grow when you don’t know what’s coming down the road, literally.”

Even if INDOT does an environmental impact study, it does not mean turning U.S. 30 into a freeway would be a done deal. However, Daniels said it would be the first step in improving the highway.

Construction on the J-Turn in Whitley County is scheduled to start in the upcoming year.