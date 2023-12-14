FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Love Light Shine Bright ceremony has returned to bring holiday cheer with a beam exchange.

The annual Love Light Shine Bright brings the holidays back to hospitalized patients and their families by exchanging flashlight beams from community members outside to patients inside.

The community members’ celebration will kick off at 6:45 p.m. with the Summit City Chorus singing at the main entrance of Lutheran Hospital. Area emergency response will also be in attendance to join in on the beam exchange with their vehicle lights.

The festive exchange takes place at 7950 W Jefferson Boulevard. Participants can meet at Hope’s Harbor but are encouraged to bring their own flashlights as they will not be provided.