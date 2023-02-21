FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One million dollars can go a long way, and that is exactly what Fort Wayne City Council is hoping.

At Tuesday’s meeting, City Council gave a resolution that would give $1 million to ‘Hope Unleashed’ in an 8-0, do-pass recommendation.

The project is centered around housing, opportunity, progress, and education, or ‘hope’,

Hope Unleashed will bring a new early learning facility that will provide high-quality early care and education to more than 200 children and families and a clinic. Both are to be located in the Vernon Hills neighborhood.

“I’m so excited, it’s been a long process and we’re towards the end now,” said Kelli Packnett, early childhood development director at Bridge of Grace. “City Council just really helped us get towards our end goal.”

And with that end goal of providing help to residents in southeast Fort Wayne, 6th district Councilwoman Sharon Tucker is also excited.

Renderings of the facility

“It meets an additional need (education and health) specifically in that neighborhood,” Tucker said. “This is a perfect example of public-private partnership.”

The $1 million that still needs final passage from City Council will bring the project within $900,000 of the final $15 million goal.

To learn more, you can visit the Hope Unleashed website.