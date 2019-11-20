Hope and Recovery Team program connects people who’ve overdosed to treatment options

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Lutheran Foundation, Fort Wayne Police Department, and other organizations are teaming up to bring a pilot program to provide a new way to connect with those that have overdosed on drugs.

Hope and Recovery Team, HART, is an interdisciplinary approached to help people received treatment and recovery services. The Indiana Department of Family and Social Services Administration awarded a $1.35 million grant for the pilot program.

In a press conference, leaders of HART say the program works by having two plain clothed detectives and two recovery coaches go to someone’s home within 72-hours after an overdose. The team makes contact with the individual, or their family to see if they would be interested in receiving treatment or services.

If no one is home, information is left behind.

In November, HART members made contact with 39 people. Five of those people have entered treatment.

Treatments include medication assisted treatment and holistic recovery treatments. HART clients can use the clinical treatment of their choice; however, the grant does not fund those services.

“Effective and lifesaving treatment and recovery services are available in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana, however not enough people know how to access them,” said Marcia Haaff, CEO of The Lutheran Foundation. “HART is a new way for our community to reach these at-risk individuals using trauma-informed practices.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with a substance use disorder, visit TheLutheranHealthFoundation.org or go to LookUpIndiana.org.

WANE 15 will have more on HART during our later newscasts.