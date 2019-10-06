Hop River Brewing prepares for multi-brewery event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hop River is an award-winning brewery just steps away from riverfront development. On any given night, an event is usually being held at the brewery.

Later in October, Hop River will be participating in an event that’s not at their brewery.

October 19th is the first-ever Northern Indiana Beer Festival. The festival features 15 local breweries, their fall favorites, and the craft of barrel aging beer. The festival is like a block party in front of Rudy’s.

General admission is $45 for a 4-hour tasting. Click here to learn more about the event.

Hop River also hosts weekly and monthly events. Every Tuesday they host a trivia night. The last Thursday of the month you’ll see the Fearless Women.

For more information about the brewery, click here.