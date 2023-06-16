FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Starting Friday, Hop River Brewing Company will host the first live music performance for “Live from The Patio Summer Concert Series.”

The concert series runs until Sept. 1 and will feature bands from across Indiana:

OK Boomer Band – June 16 at 7 p.m.

Squirrelcage – July 7 at 7 p.m.

Grateful Debs/Sundaze July 9 at 3 p.m.

Burgers for Breakfast with Los Galaxy – July 21 at 7 p.m.

Humans Among Us – August 4 at 7 p.m.

Namby Pamby with Be Colony – August 18 at 7 p.m.

Rag Tag Bunch – Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

Hop River Brewing Company opened in 2018 and aims to build community through the shared experience of craft beer and food.