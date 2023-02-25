FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s always something going on at Hop River Brewing Company. Friday, the prohibition era takes over the brewery.

Paris McFarthing with Hop River Brewing Company stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the brewery’s Speakeasy Night. You can learn more about that in the interview above.

Hop River’s Speakeasy Night is on Friday, March 3. The event starts at 7 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m. There will be barrel-aged beer, music by Phil Schurger, and the release of the Speakeasy Pilsner. You can click here to learn more.