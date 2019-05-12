Hoosiers run and walk to support breast cancer research

Dozens of Hoosiers are resting up after running to raise awareness for breast cancer research.

The annual Pink Ribbon Run stepped off Saturday morning from Lutheran Hospital.

People either ran four miles or walked two.

The Pink Ribbon Run celebrates men and women who have fought breast cancer. It also raises money for breast cancer research.

“The proceeds from this run all go to the Vera Bradley Foundation for breast cancer research to help further our knowledge and look for a cure for breast cancer,” said Lutheran Medical Group Oncologist Rachael Hayes. “I just really enjoy being part of an event like this and being able to see the ladies come out with their support systems and see how they are living their best life.”

This is the sixth year runners have laced up their shoes to benefit the Vera Bradley Foundation.

WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson participated in the event by running in the four mile race.