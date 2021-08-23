Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry receives $75K grant from DNR Law Enforcement Division

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division has awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a grant in the amount of $75,000 from its Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund.

According to Feeding America, approximately 883,260 Indiana residents regularly struggle with food insecurity – 274,080 of which are children. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry said that the funds received will be used to pay processing fees on donated livestock and deer, with the meat being given to agencies serving food-insecure residents within Indiana.

“More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities and these agencies continue to face increased demand,” said Amber Zecca, Fund Development Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

“The DNR’s contribution will allow us to continue and expand on our mission of hunger relief by providing over 240,000 more meals through local hunger relief agencies. We are so grateful for the continued support of our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger.” said Debra Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

Zecca added that farmers and hunters interested in donating can take their livestock or deer to a participating meat processor. They will have to call ahead to schedule livestock. Once the meat is processed, area food banks and pantries are called to pick up the donation. This is a free service for donors.

For more information, please visit HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org or call 260-233-1444.