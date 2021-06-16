Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry receives $5k grant from American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has received a $5,000 grant from American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation to help with operating support for its hunger relief efforts.

According to Feeding America, approximately 883,260 Indiana residents regularly struggle with food insecurity, 274,080 of which are children.

“More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities and these agencies continue to face increased demand during these uncertain times,” said Amber Zecca, Fund Development Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

“The Dreams Foundation’s contribution will allow us to continue and expand on our mission of hunger relief throughout Indiana. We are so grateful for the continued support of our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger,” said Debra Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

Zecca added that farmers and hunters interested in donating can take their livestock or deer to a participating meat processor. They will have to call ahead to schedule livestock. Once the meat is processed, area food banks and pantries are called to pick up the donation. This is a free service for donors.

For more information or questions, please visit HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org or call 260-233-1444.