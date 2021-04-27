Hoosiers are taking to the forest to hunt for mushrooms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Warmer weather means hunters are heading to the forest to find mushrooms, specifically morel mushrooms.

People love their taste, and morels can create a financial draw of over $100 a pound.

One hunter says the trick to find the beloved treasure is to look for specific types of trees.

“Morel mushrooms love elm trees so that is my favorite target. You can find them around elm, ash sycamore apple trees. There are other trees but those are my main targets really,” said Alex Babich, mushroom hunter.

Recently one Hoosier found six pounds in one hour.

There are seven public locations across northeast Indiana where hunters can go to look for mushrooms, including three state parks.