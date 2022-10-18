FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosiers at the polls can pick up an “I voted” sticker designed by a creative student at Memorial Park Middle School.

Ella Moore, along with her 8th grade American history class, participated in a statewide contest to design the stickers voters can get after casting their ballots in the November midterm elections.

Ella Moore, an 8th grader at Memorial Park Middle School, won second place in a statewide contest to design “I Voted” stickers ahead of the midterm elections.

Ella came in 2nd place.

“I know we have a lot of great artists here at Memorial Park, so that’s kind of one of the reason that I did this competition, because I knew we had a chance,” said Thor Whitlock, the teacher whose class entered the contest.

Ella said Whitlock initially pretended she’d gotten a referral before giving her the good news.

“I was like, ‘Mr. Whitlock, stop messing with me.’ Like, I thought he was joking,” Ella said.

The student’s design features a cardinal- the state bird- with a speech bubble saying “I voted!!!” The cardinal is perched on a tree branch surrounded by a circle of 19 stars and a blue background reminiscent of Indiana’s flag.

Ella’s sticker, along with the rest of the winning designs, will be available at polling locations around the state.

As another part of the prize, the student and her family are invited to a luncheon at the State Capitol with Indiana’s Secretary of State, who launched the contest.

“Thinking about how people in Indiana will have a sticker that I made, and a lot of people that I don’t even know, that’s crazy to me,” Ella said. “My mom is going to take two, because she wants one for me, too!”

Even though Ella isn’t old enough to vote yet, Whitlock’s history class has helped her learn about the election process and the significance of voting.

“About voting, one of the most important parts is just making sure that you have someone who will represent you and represent what you believe in,” Ella said.