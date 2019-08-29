Hoosier tour signals beginning of ACD Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Hoosier Tour arrived in Auburn today, marking the beginning of the 63rd Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.

Auburn’s, Cords, Duesenberg’s, and other classic cars rode into Auburn just before noon today. Their arrival was a part of the Hoosier Ride Tour which has traveled around northeast Indiana for the past few days.

The ACD Festival continues over over the weekend and there are a number of popular events still to come. The annual “Cruise-In” will take place in downtown Auburn tomorrow. Over 700 classic cars and hot rods are expected to line the streets. There will be various food trucks and other vendors on hand.

Another highlight of the festival will be the free live music performances occurring on both Friday and Saturday evening. Local talent, such as Chris Worth and Hubie Ashcraft will be performing.

“I would just say it’s a really great combination of cars, community, getting our sponsors involved and just everybody really coming together for a really great weekend. A lot of people will say that it’s the reunion they come back for. If you’ve never been here, I’d say you’ve just got to come and get a taste of what it’s like, because I think if you come here once, you’ll continue to come back,” said one of the festival organizer’s, Amber Jackson.

The festival will continue on Saturday with the “Parade of Classics” featuring more classic cars in downtown Auburn. WANE 15’s Joe Strus and Angelica Robinson will be participating in the parade.

A full lineup of ACD Festival events can be found here.