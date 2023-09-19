FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An event in Jefferson Pointe gave residents a head start on voter registration Tuesday.

A booth at GoodMrkt had resources with information on voting, in a partnership with the League of Women Voters of Fort Wayne and Indiana Business Alliance for Civics.

“Businesses across the state care about increasing civic engagement, and they know that starts with themselves and their workforce,” said Nathan Gotsch, Business for America’s Indiana state director. “National Voter Registration Day is a perfect opportunity to begin those conversations.”

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming municipal election is Oct. 10. Early voting starts Oct. 11 and the election will be held Nov. 7. Hoosiers can register to vote or check their status online.